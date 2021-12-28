Teens in India Will Get Only Covaxin Jabs

New Delhi, India: The government has said that only Covaxin will be administered to teens aged 15 to 18 years old who will be vaccinated beginning January 3 across the country.

On Monday, the centre announced instructions for the vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 years, as well as a prophylactic dosage for healthcare and frontline workers, as well as those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

According to the union health ministry, only Covaxin will be provided for minors. "Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age-group of 15–18 years to be started on January 3, 2022. For such beneficiaries, the vaccination option would be "Covaxin" only," said the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the precautionary dosage for healthcare and frontline workers would be given when 9 months or 39 weeks have passed after the second dose was administered. The prophylactic dosage for HCWs will begin on January 10 across the country.

"As a matter of abundant precaution, for those healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided on January 10, 2022. The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months, i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of the 2nd dose", said the ministry in the guidelines.

Following the same pattern, all people aged 60 and up who have comorbidities will be given the precautionary dosage when 9 months, or 39 weeks, have passed since the second dose was given. On the doctor's instruction, they will be given the prophylactic dose.

The vaccine registration procedure for teenagers will begin on January 1 through the CoWIN app. Eligible teenagers can use their Aadhaar cards and school IDs to register for the app. If you don't have an Aadhaar card, you can still register using your school ID. On the CoWIN App, all of the options are available.