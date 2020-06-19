PORT BLAIR: A teenage girl died by suicide in Andaman's Port Blair on June 17.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was suffering from depression and that he used to write about Sushant Singh Rajput in her dairy before her death. Police suspect that she was the late actor's fan.

No suicide note was found, a channel's web portal reported.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Police said he had died by suicide and that he was under medication for depression.

"According to the family members, the girl was suffering depression for a few days. She wrote a lot about actor Sushant Singh Rajput in her diary before her death. This indicates that she liked the actor. However, we haven't found any suicide note yet," Deependra Pathak, DGP, Andaman, said, the portal reported.

In another such incident, a Class 10 student from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after he was bullied for his natural effeminate nature.

He had left behind a suicide note talking about his story.

According to a media report, he hanged himself a day after telling his brother that if Sushant can die by suicide, he too could possibly do it.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was last seen in Netflix's film Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara, was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)