Tech will Assist India Become Developed Nation by 2027, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Outlining the massive and modern digital infrastructure being developed in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said technology will be a driving force in making India a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi made these remarks while addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology’. He asked the tech industry experts to bring down the cost of compliances of small businesses.

“Can you (industry) formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned. We have finished 40,000 compliances,” Modi said.

He said India is creating a modern digital infrastructure to ensure the benefits of digital revolution reach all citizens.

Citing an example of use of technology in making the tax paying system faceless, PM Modi said technology is being leveraged to usher in a qualitative difference in the lives of people of India.

