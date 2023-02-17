Tech Layoffs: Google India Sacks 453 Employees

Tech giant Google sacked 453 employees from various departments in India late at night on Thursday.

Last month, Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, announced the termination of 12,000 employees or 6 per cent of its total headcount globally.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of the company, had also mailed the employees stating that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

