TDF a Step Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Sector & Opportunities for Start-ups and MSMEs

Hyderabad: TDF (technology Development Fund Scheme) a Step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Sector & provides an excellent opportunities for start-ups and MSMEs – says Mr. Shiv Kumar, Scientist ‘F’ Additional Director DTDF, (DRDO) during the seminar “ Achieving self Reliance in Defence through Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme” organized by FTCCI & FAPCCI

–The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FTCCI) jointly with The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FAPCCI) held a webinar with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) where Mr. Shiv Kumar, Scientist ‘F’ Additional Director DTDF, (DRDO) Spoke about Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme which is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Sector& opportunities for start-ups and MSME”s. and so far, 58 projects worth Rs 275cr.have been awarded under technology Development Fund Scheme projects.

Mr. Shiv Kumar also mentioned Telugu States make huge contribution to DRDO indigenous efforts

The TDF Scheme was approved by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to promote self-reliance as part of the Make in India initiative The scheme encourages participation of public/private industries especially MSMEs/startups TDF is responsible for promoting and providing financial aid to Indian industries to develop cutting edge technologies for defence sectors.

Mr. Shiv Kumar also brought out his keen insights into the TDF scheme and invited industries to actively participate in the TDFs Scheme.

Funding: up to 50 Cr to the industry as funding(esp. MSMEs and Startups)

Eligibility: The industry must be owned and controlled by a Resident Indian citizen with minimum 51% ownership

Duration: Development period for projects up to 10Cr. is 02 years and for 5ocr project is max 4 years on case to case basis.

The Government has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years under 'Make in India' program which among others include encouraging indigenous Design, Development & Manufacturing; Reduce Import of Defence Equipments; Procurement of capital items from domestic sources under simplified Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)- 2020 ; Announcement of 18 major defence platforms for industry led design & development ; 3 ‘Positive Indigenization List’ and various other DPSUs 2851 items and 107 Line Replaceable Units ; Liberalization of Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) policy allowing 74% FDI under automatic route ; Simplification of Make Procedure (I/II/III) ; Enhancement of project budget of Technology Development Fund (TDF) and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) schemes involving start-ups & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs ) .

Through FTCCI and FAPCCI I appeal to the MSMEs sector in Telugu states to avail opportunities under TDF scheme and make our country Atmanirbhar Bharat Mr. Shiv Kumar added

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Anil Agarwal, President, FTCCI said “The TDF scheme aims to provide a major fillip to the defence manufacturing sector by encouraging the industry to innovate on defence technologies, in order to place India on the self-reliance trajectory. In addition to providing the funding for the development of indigenous technology, the Scheme also provides the industry with the various benefits. We are thankful to DRDO for doing this awareness program for the benefit of industry. We are happy to know that five industries from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh out of combined strength of 56 industries have been awarded projects under TDF scheme. But the number is too small, and we hope that this program helps in reaching out to many more units to avail the scheme.”

Mr. Karunendra S Jasti, President, FAPCCI said “As you are aware State Government of Andhra Pradesh has identified Defence Manufacturing as thrust sector for industrial development and it is considered as a priority sector. The Aerospace and Defence Policy has several attractive features such as single desk clearance and special cell to attract defence manufacturing companies to Andhra Pradesh. Make in India’ initiative can be harnessed by MSMEs and startups to make their presence felt in the defence sector, as it has already been opened to the private sector by the government. I believe, domestic demand of the Indian defence sector should be fulfilled by the Indian manufacturing industries. The industry must focus on quality of production, ensuring timely delivery, competitive pricing, and building a resilient supply chain and to actively take part in adopting innovative technologies.