Tamil Nadu: Class 11 Student Dies Allegedly By Suicide, 4th Case In Two Weeks

A 17-year-old Class 11 girl ended her life by hanging herself at her residence in the Ayyambatti area near Sivakasi on Tuesday. This is the fourth recent case of student suicide that has been reported in the last two weeks in Tamil Nadu state.

The girl took the extreme step of ending her life when her parents were out on work. She was the younger daughter of Kannan and Meena who work as daily wage labourers at a cracker factory.

The girl after returning from school hung herself. The grandmother of the girl who noticed her granddaughter hanging from the ceiling was shocked and immediately called the neighbours for help. The cops rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police have filed a case and the investigation is underway to know the exact reason for the death of the girl.

On June 25, a Class 12 girl was found dead at her home in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. On the same day, another Class 12 girl reportedly died by suicide in her hostel room at a government-aided school in the Tiruvallur district. On July 13, a Class 12 student was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the school premises.