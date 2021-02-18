Tamilisai To Replace Kiran Bedi As Governor Of Puducherry

In a major overhaul, Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, has been given additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry till a permanent replacement will be announced. Tamilisai on Thursday was sworn in as the Lt Governor of the union territory of Puducherry.

Chief justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Tamilisai at a simple function at the lawns of the Raj Niwas. Chief minister V Narayanasam, speaker Sivakolunthu, leader of the opposition N Rangasamy, Rajyasabha member Gokula Krishnan and senior officials among others attended the swearing-in function.

The development comes in the backdrop of a major shake-up in the Puducherry Assembly after several Congress legislators resigned ahead of the Assembly elections due this year. Puducherry Social Welfare Minister Kandasamy on Tuesday also said that the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy will resign following the resignations.

Tamilisai is the 26th Lt Governor of the union territory and the fifth woman Lt. Governor. The woman Lt Governors who held the post were Rajendra Kumari Bajpai, Chandravathi, Rajani Rai and Kiran Bedi.

