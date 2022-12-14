Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin Takes Oath As Sports Minister, To Quit Acting
CHENNAI: Actor and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as the minister for youth welfare and sports development in the state government on Wednesday.
Udhayanidhi (46 ) who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin took his oath of office administered by governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in a simple 10-minute ceremony at 9.30 am. He represents the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency which he won in the 2021 elections. Shortly after he was sworn in as a minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that Maamannan would be his last film as an actor indicating that he would be quitting his acting career and focusing on his responsibilities as a Minister.
தந்தை பெரியார்-பேரறிஞர் அண்ணா- முத்தமிழறிஞர் கலைஞர்-இனமான பேராசிரியர் ஆகியோரின் கொள்கை வழியில், மாநில-மொழி உரிமை காக்கும் உணர்வோடு செயல்படும் மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்களின் தலைமையிலான தமிழ்நாடு அரசின் அமைச்சராகப் பொறுப்பேற்று, ரகசிய காப்பு உறுதிமொழி எடுத்துக்கொண்டேன். pic.twitter.com/5noU7744WK
— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) December 14, 2022
After taking charge as Minister of Youth Welfare & Sports Development Department he signed his first file requesting to set up a coordination committee at district-state level to conduct the 'Chief Minister's Cup' sports competitions for the year 2022-23 in 16 categories at a cost of Rs.47 crore.
தமிழ்நாடு அரசு இளைஞர் நலன்&விளையாட்டு மேம்பாட்டுத் துறை அமைச்சராக பொறுப்பேற்றபின், தலைமைச்செயலகத்தில் 2022-23-ம் ஆண்டுக்கான ‘முதலமைச்சர் கோப்பை’ விளையாட்டு போட்டிகளை ரூ.47 கோடி செலவில் 16 பிரிவுகளில் நடத்துவதற்காக மாவட்ட-மாநில அளவில் ஒருங்கிணைப்பு குழு அமைத்திட கோரும் கோப்பிலும் pic.twitter.com/pozXswjfRp
— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) December 14, 2022
Udhay was also given the additional Special Programme Implementation, Poverty Alleviation, and Rural Indebtedness portfolios. His induction in the TN Cabinet within a short span of his being elected as MLA clearly indicates the succession plan by MK Stalin. It may be recollected MK Stalin got into his father M Karunanidhi’s cabinet only in his fourth term as MLA.
Also Read: Veteran Actress Vanisri Thanks CM Stalin For Getting Back Prime Land Worth Rs 20 Crore