CHENNAI: Actor and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as the minister for youth welfare and sports development in the state government on Wednesday.

Udhayanidhi (46 ) who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin took his oath of office administered by governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in a simple 10-minute ceremony at 9.30 am. He represents the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency which he won in the 2021 elections. Shortly after he was sworn in as a minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that Maamannan would be his last film as an actor indicating that he would be quitting his acting career and focusing on his responsibilities as a Minister.

After taking charge as Minister of Youth Welfare & Sports Development Department he signed his first file requesting to set up a coordination committee at district-state level to conduct the 'Chief Minister's Cup' sports competitions for the year 2022-23 in 16 categories at a cost of Rs.47 crore.

Udhay was also given the additional Special Programme Implementation, Poverty Alleviation, and Rural Indebtedness portfolios. His induction in the TN Cabinet within a short span of his being elected as MLA clearly indicates the succession plan by MK Stalin. It may be recollected MK Stalin got into his father M Karunanidhi’s cabinet only in his fourth term as MLA.

Also Read: Veteran Actress Vanisri Thanks CM Stalin For Getting Back Prime Land Worth Rs 20 Crore