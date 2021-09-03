Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District To Allow Only Vaccinated People To Buy Alcohol

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: As per District Collector Innocent Divya, officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris have decided that alcohol would be provided solely to vaccinated people (at least with a single dosage) at TASMAC shops to encourage COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the District Collector, this was done to achieve 100% immunisation (one-shot) among the eligible population.

So far, 97 per cent of the eligible population has been reached in the Nilgiris area.

"We are making all efforts to vaccinate everyone with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in Nilgiri. Some people say that they don't want to take vaccines as much as they want to consume alcohol." Divya said. "In order to get everyone vaccinated, alcohol will be sold only to people who show proof of taking at least one dose of the Covid vaccine."

The District Collector of Kerala and Karnataka declared in August that visitors from these states must have E-registration credentials due to an increase in the number of cases.

She also emphasised that they should have documentation of RTPCR testing performed within 72 hours or proof of having been vaccinated twice.

COVID Situation In Tamil Nadu

In the previous 24 hours, the state health department recorded 1,509 new COVID infections and 20 virus-related fatalities in Tamil Nadu, according to the state health department.

Recoveries exceeded new infections by 1,719 on Wednesday, while active cases totalled 16,620, down 230 infections from Tuesday. According to the bulletin, while the total number of covid positive cases is 26,16,381, the state has so far documented 34,941 deaths.

So far, 25,64,820 people have been cured of the virus, including the 1,719 people who were healed today.