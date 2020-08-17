THIRUNELVELI: A day after her father's death, N Maheshwari an armed reserve police Inspector led her contingent during the 74th Independence Day parade on Saturday. The woman inspector led the parade presenting the guard of honour to District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish and Superintendent of Police N Manivannan at Palayamkottai VOC ground on Independence Day. Through out the parade the officer didn't show her emotions of personal loss.

Ms Maheshwari's father Narayanaswamy, 83, died on August 14 due to illness. After the parade, she left to the ground to attend the funeral of her father. Narayanasamy died in Dindigul district, over 200 kilometres away from Tirunelveli.

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam tweeted as "I express my deepest condolences on the death of the father of Nellai Armed Police Inspector N Maheshwari. On the occasion of Independence Day mourning the death of her father, Maheshwari led the march to fulfil her duty."

A police release said that, "Though she learnt of her father's death on August 14 night, she went for the funeral only after completing the parade (on Saturday morning) with a sense of patriotism." The police department said that it was proud of her for placing duty for the country above personal sentiments and grief.