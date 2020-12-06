Tamil Nadu Weather: After Nivar, Cyclone Burevi Brings Rains To Chennai, Thootukudi, Madurai

After cyclone Nivar left the entire state devastated, the Tamil Nadu government has sought relief of Rs 3,758 crore from the centre. The state intends to use Rs 650 crore for temporary restoration works and Rs 3,108 crore for permanent restoration works in the areas damaged by cyclone Nivar. The TN government has already sent a memorandum to the Centre in this regard.

Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said on Saturday that a detailed PowerPoint presentation was made on the extent of damages caused by cyclone Nivar to the inter-ministerial Central team, who are visiting the state for four days for spot assessment of damages caused by cyclone Nivar.

The estimation of relief assistance is only for damages caused by cyclone Nivar, he said. The estimation for the damages caused by cyclone Burevi is now underway.

The Rs 3,758 crore includes relief for families of victims, crop loss, damages caused to the departments of Public Works, Electricity, Highways, Revenue, Handlooms, Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forest, Health, and the Chennai Corporation.

Cyclone Nivar damaged agriculture and horticulture crops on 16,500 hectares, where cyclone Burevi caused extensive damage, stated the Agriculture department which is working to save the crops.

"More than 90 per cent of farmers of the delta district have insured their crops. 18.11 lakh farmers had got their crops on 31.45 lakh acres insured, till Saturday. So we will be able to ensure insurance claims for them,” the officials said.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur in Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhanagar, and Thoothukudi on Sunday. Chennai is expected to receive moderate rainfall. In the 24 hours, Kothavacherry in Cuddalore received the highest rainfall of 19 cm.