Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Wednesday reacted to the ‘Tamil Nadu versus Tamizhagam’ debate and clarified that it was ‘erroneous and far-fetched’ to infer that he had suggested changing the name of the state.

Governor’s reference to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ at an event held in Raj Bhavan on January 4 led to a furore in the state. The ruling DMK alleged that Mr Ravi was pushing the BJP-RSS agenda in the state. The ruling MLAs were seen shouting ‘Quit Tamil Nadu’ slogans in the state assembly against the governor.



“An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched,” the Governor said in a statement.

In the first week of January, Raj Bhavan had held an event to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month long festival celebrating the age old cultural connect ofTamil people with Kashi, the governor had referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’.

Clarifying his controversial statement, Ravi said he used the word ‘Tamizhagam’ in the historical cultural context as there was no Tamil Nadu in those days. He said the reference should, therefore, be seen in the ‘historical cultural context’.

The governor’s clarification comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin urged President Draupadi Murmu to look into the matter and ensure that Mr Ravid abides by the Constitution.

