Tamil Nadu: VCK Members Protest Over Controversial Posters of Ambedkar

Chennai: As the nation paid tributes to BR Ambedkar, father of the Indian Constitution, controversial posters of Ambedkar appeared in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam on his death anniversary on Tuesday.

Reports suggest that the posters depicting BR Ambedkar in saffron robes and forehead smeared with sacred ash were put by a Hindu outfit. When the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) members learnt about the incident, they registered a strong protest and demanded stringent action on the Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK).

Later, members of Indu Makkal Katchi countered the protest and claimed Ambedkar was ‘common’ to all Indians. In a bid to calm down the situation, the police removed the controversial posters. In Thanjavur district, a member of Indu Makkal Katchi was taken into custody after he attempted to put up the posters.

“Ambedkar is a national leader and not confined to specific boundaries in a region. Whenever, the Hindu organisations observe his birth or death anniversaries on April 14 or December 6, certain organisations criticise the Sanathana dharma,” IMK founder Arjun Sampath defended the depiction of BR Ambedkar in a saffron coloured shirt with a shawl.

Indu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath was gheraoed by a section of lawyers inside the Madras High Court campus today when he attempted to pay floral tributes to BR Ambedkar's statue. They raised slogans stating that they would not permit him to touch the statue. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/YQID4J6KeA — Mohamed Imranullah S (@imranhindu) December 6, 2022

