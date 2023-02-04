Tamil Nadu Stampede Kills 4 Women, Injures Several Others

Chennai: Four elderly women died and 11 others injured in a stampede during a saree distribution programme in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppattur on Saturday.

On the occasion of Thaipoosam, a person named Aiyappan had organised a free saree and ‘veshthi’ distribution programme in Vanniyambadi area. To collect the tokens to get free sarees, a large number of women had turned up at the distribution kiosk.

The stampede occurred as women pushed forward to collect the token. Several women also fell unconscious, however, other people at the spot splashed water on their faces and revived them before rushing them to the hospital. Police have begun investigation into the incident.

