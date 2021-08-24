Tamil Nadu Sets Up Vaccination Centres That Work Round The Clock

CHENNAI: The government on Monday launched round-the-clock centres in medical colleges and government hospitals across the state to increase the pace of vaccination against Covid-19.

Inaugurating a facility at Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai, health minister Ma Subramanian termed it the first such attempt in the country towards vaccinating the maximum population amid apprehensions of a third wave.

"It will benefit those who frequently travel for occupational reasons. The flexible timing will particularly help those who give lame excuses for not having time out of work for vaccination," he said.

The first of these centres, which will be set up at 55 locations across the state, was inaugurated on Saturday at the DMS complex in Chennai by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The special drive has also included district headquarter hospitals, in addition to the 36 government medical college hospitals. Such centres have opened in ten locations in Coimbatore, including the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and the ESI hospital.

Collector G S Sameeran, who inaugurated the centre at CMCH, said 20.88 lakh covid dosages have been provided to patients in Coimbatore thus far. The vaccination effort in the district will be sped up even further with the addition of these centres. From the 350 doses available, 126 individuals were vaccinated on the first day at the CMCH. Frontline workers, pregnant women, and nursing moms would be given priority, according to CMCH dean A Nirmala.

The Government Rajaji Hospital Covid-19 vaccination centre, which is now located in Elango Corporation School, was made operational when it was launched at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government hospital in Trichy. It is one of the state's largest Covid-19 vaccination centres, with the maximum number of recipients vaccinated in a single location.

Dr A Rathinavel, dean of GRH, stated there was adequate Covid-19 vaccination on hand. Collector M V Muralidharan opened a comparable centre at the Theni Government Hospital. The collector stated during the centre's opening that 3,97,421 individuals have been vaccinated in the Theni district so far.