CHENNAI: A senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, KT Raghavan on Tuesday quit as the party's state general secretary, after an alleged sleaze video involving him talking to another woman surfaced on social media.

Raghavan announced his resignation on Twitter and denied his involvement in the video which shows him in an explicit video call with a woman. He claimed the video was aimed to tarnish his image and also that of the party.

Later, BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai announced the constitution of a panel to probe sexual allegations against party members and said Raghavan will prove his "innocence." The party chief informed that he had ordered the constitution of a committee under BJP state secretary Malarkody to probe the allegations.

The BJP claims that YouTuber, who also happened to be a BJP functionary, who uploaded the sleazy video, had called on him twice pressing for action against Raghavan. Also, he said the people of Tamil Nadu and those in the BJP know who he was.

A man named Madan, who runs a YouTube channel introduced himself as a BJP member is said to have allegedly released this video. He said, "I have recorded his obscenities with BJP women leaders in the past. I have such videos and evidence of 15 more BJP leaders and will release them shortly one by one. Many women who are victims of his misdeeds are facing family problems. I will be releasing 60 videos by the end of December this year, he said.

Also Read: 'Slap Uddhav' Remark Lands BJP Union Minister Narayan Rane In Jail