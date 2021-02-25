Tamil Nadu Schools To Promote Students Without Exams: Check Details Of Classes

Relieving news has come for the students of Class 9 to 11 in Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an exam cancellation.

Yes, the CM of Tamil Nadu has confirmed that the students of Class 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted to the next class without writing exams. The announcement came on Thursday when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed the state legislative assembly.

The State Government came to this conclusion due to the pandemic. Due to the risk of COVID-19, the state has decided to promote the students of these classes. Even the kids were concerned as lockdown had affected their studies and in such a condition, writing an examination was stressful.

“Students of standard 9th, 10th and 11th will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, in light of the COVID19 pandemic,” confirmed CM Palaniswami.

This was not the only announcement that the Tamil Nadu CM made. Apart from the news regarding students, there is also news for the government employees. The CM also confirmed that the retirement age of government employees will be increased from 59 to 60.

Meanwhile there were 449 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Tamil Nadu. There are a total of 4,091 active cases in the state with a total of 6 deaths recorded today.

In the light of all these events, the state Government made a decision regarding the students and announced an exam cancellation. This applies to the students of 9th, 10th and 11th classes.