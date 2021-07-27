Tamil Nadu Recruitment For Grade II Police Constables, Firefighters and Jail Wardens

Coimbatore: At least 372 male applicants took part in a physical examination for the position of grade-II police constables, firefighters, and jail wardens held on the premises of the police recruiting school in Coimbatore.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has previously held a written test for 3,784 armed reserve police constables, 6,545 special police constables, 119 prison wardens, and 458 firefighters. Those who passed the written exam were invited to take the certificate verification and physical examination.

The written test was passed by at least 3,263 applicants from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and the Nilgiris. The board had appointed S Selvanagarathinam, the superintendent of police in Coimbatore, as the chairman of the recruitment committee to conduct the physical tests for candidates from the four districts. Only 372 of the 500 men who were invited to the physical test on the day showed up.

Police took their height and chest measurements while ministerial officials verified their educational diplomas. The height limit for male candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is 167cm, and for female candidates from SC/ST is 157cm.

In other categories, men's height is limited to 170cm, while women's and transgenders' height is limited to 159cm.

The chest measurement for male candidates should be 81cm in the normal position and 86cm in the expanded position. Candidates were given a 1500-meter running test on the day, and those who finished it in under seven minutes were chosen for the next phase of physical testing, which would take place later.

Selvanagarathinam said, "The second phase of the physical test for men will include rope climbing, long jump or high jump, and 100-metre or 400-metre running. We will conduct the test for women and transgender candidates on August 1. The female candidates should finish 400 metres in two minutes and 30 seconds to enter the second phase of the physical test."

The physical examination for males was supervised by Muthusamy, deputy inspector general of police, Coimbatore region. For the recruitment effort, additional and deputy superintendents of police, as well as 300 police officers, were deployed.