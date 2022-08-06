Tamil Nadu: Raped Girl Delivers Father's Baby in Vellore

Tamil Nadu police arrested a 44-year-old man in Vellore district for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter repeatedly for the past ten months and impregnating her. The incident came to light when a student who was studying class 8 in a government school complained of stomach pain. One of the relatives of the girl took her to the government Vellore Medical College for treatment. The doctor who diagnosed the girl informed her relative that the girl was pregnant. The girl gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, August 2.

The medical team alerted the child welfare committee and a complaint was filed with Vellore women police. Upon questioning the minor girl, the police discovered that she had been sexually assaulted by her father for the past 10 months. After her parents separated, the girl and her brother were living with her grandparents. The girl visited her father every day to give him the food cooked by her grandmother.

During the investigation, the girl revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her father whenever she visited to offer him food. She further added that her father threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.