Tamil Nadu Polls BJP Seeks Action against Kamal's Daughter Shruti Haasan For Breaking Protocol

Bharatiya Janata Party has filed a complaint against Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan accusing her of trespassing into a polling booth. BJP district Nandakumar on behalf of BJP national women's wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan wrote to the district election officer demanding that criminal action should be taken against Shruthi Haasan for visiting the polling booths. BJP has said that there is a rule that no one should go to the polling booths except the booth agents.

Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan after casting their votes in Chennai went to Coimbatore South, from where he is contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Kamal Haasan visited polling booths on Tuesday and later raised a complaint with the EC against the saffron party stating that BJP promising to distribute the money amongst voters on winning the Tamil Nadu polls.