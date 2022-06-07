Pudukottai: Tamil Nadu police have detained a man for allegedly issuing bomb threats through a WhatsApp message to at least six Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) offices including two in Uttar Pradesh and four in Karnataka. The arrested man has been identified as Raj Mohammed.

Acting on a tip-off from Uttar Pradesh, the Tamil Nadu police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) traced the number and arrested Raj from Pudukottai area. The state police said the accused will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police after producing him before a magistrate court in Pudukottai.

Lucknow police on Tuesday registered an FIR after the WhatsApp message threatening to bomb RSS offices in Lucknow and Unnao was received late Monday. After registering an FIR, the Madiyaon police station officials had said ‘with the help of Cyber Cell’, the sender’s identity will be established.

“An FIR was registered at Madiyaon PS in connection with a bomb threat to the RSS office in Lucknow & Unnao. A WhatsApp message threatening that RSS offices will be blown up was sent at 8 pm yesterday. With Cyber Cell’s help, the number that sent the message will be traced,” Lucknow police said in a statement.

It is said the threat messages, from international numbers, were sent to Sangh member Neelkanth Tiwari in Hindi, English and Kannada.

