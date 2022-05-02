Tamil Nadu: Okinawa Electric Scooter Goes Up in Flames in Krishnagiri

In light of the recent increase in petrol prices, the general public is favoring electric city vehicles. But due to high-temperature electricity vehicles are busting and in scare of that people are back to their fuel vehicles. One more incident of electric scooters went up in flames to take place at Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Saturday morning.

Satish, a native of Krishnagiri district's Hosur, purchased the Okinawa electric scooter last year. Satish rode his electric scooter to his office on Saturday morning.

Soon after, he noticed smoke coming from below the seat. Soon after removing the seat, he saw the flames that would eventually destroy his scooter. Satish out the fire with the help of other villagers, but the bike was completely destroyed. Electric two-wheelers catching fire have grown more common in recent years. Okinawa and Ola, two electric two-wheeler manufacturers, have recalled many of their bikes.