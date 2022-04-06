Tamil Nadu Man Wakes Up From The Dead 24 Hours After Burial

Moorthy, 55, of Erode, Tamil Nadu, went into his house about 24 hours after he was assumed dead and buried by his relatives, much to the surprise of his son and kin.

However, when Moorthy stepped into the house on Monday evening, the family was taken aback.

On Monday evening, a 55-year-old man who was assumed dead and buried by his relatives on Sunday evening came home alive. The event occurred near Erode in Banagaladpur.

Also Read: Last Date to Apply for JEE Main 2022 Exams, Register NOW

Moorthy, a daily wage labourer, had gone to Tirupur a few days before to harvest sugarcane. On Sunday morning, his son, Karthi, received a phone call from a cousin, informing him that his father had been discovered dead at a nearby bus stop.

According to a police officer, the son raced to the scene and confirmed that it was his father's body. The body was given over to the family by the Sathyamangalam police, who performed the last honours and buried the deceased on Sunday night.

However, when Moorthy stepped into the house on Monday evening, the family was taken aback. Karthi, his son, was taken aback. "We couldn’t believe our eyes when he entered the house. I was shocked to hear the news of my father’s death, and I was equally shocked when he walked into the house."

Karthi alerted the police, who reopened their investigation into the deceased person's true identity.