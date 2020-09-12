A businessman based in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai named Sethuraman felt a void in his life after his wife Pitchaimaniammal had passed away following a heart attack. Sethuraman decided to install a 6-feet tall statue of his wife in his house. The statue was unveiled after 30 days of her demise and has been placed inside his residence to feel her presence round the clock. The statue is a replica of Pitchaimaniammal, seated on a chair, and decked up in a bright green and blue saree with jewellery.

He told ANI, "My wife was very close to me. I always miss her, after she passed away 30 days back. I placed this statue at our place of residence, to be with her always."

He further added that, "This statue is made of fibre, which is combined with rubber and other things to make it stronger and last longer. The colours used on this statue will last a minimum of 50 years."

This is not the first case, recently, we have seen Srinivas Gupta from Koppal district near Bellary of Karnataka honoured his late wife by installing a wax statue at home. He constructed a new house and doesn't want to miss his wife in the house warming ceremony. So, he bought a wax statue of her and ensured that the family members won't miss her.

