Tamil Nadu Man Finds Chicken Pieces in Home Delivered Veg Food

Ko Sesha, lyricist and dialogue writer for Tamil films, claimed on Twitter that he found chicken pieces in his vegetarian meal that he had bought from Swiggy.

He shared a picture of the meat and his order confirmation receipt on social media.

Sesha, who has been living a rigorous vegetarian lifestyle, accused the food delivery service of "casually trying to bury my morals" by providing a refund of 70 rupees.

Additionally, he insisted that a Swiggy representative to contact him personally to apologise, as he also has the right to file a lawsuit for compensation.

"Found pieces of chicken meat in the "Gobi Manchurian with Corn Fried Rice" that i ordered on @Swiggy from the @tbc_india. What's worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of ₹ 70 (!!!) for offending my religious sentiments," he wrote while sharing the post.

Also Read: Maharashtra: High Alert in Raigad After Suspicious Boat with Explosives Drifted to Konkan Coast