Tamil Nadu: Malaysian Actress Sues Anna DMK Minister For Crores For Ditching Her After Promising Marriage

Chandini, an actress has filed a petition at the local Saidapet court in Chennai against AIADMK ex-minister Manikandan seeking Rs 10 crore as compensation. Chandini is a Malayasian actress from Besant Nagar.

It is learned that Chandini lodged a complaint against Manikandan, who promised to marry her but cheated her by not marrying and living in a relationship with her for the past five years. The police have also arrested ex-minister Manikandan in connection with the case.

While the court has issued bail by imposing a condition to Manikandan to hand over his passport to the Saidapet court, the court adjourned the case without setting a date. At this time, Chandini again filed a petition at the Saidapet court that Manikandan had to pay her Rs 10 crore as compensation.

Besides the compensation, Chandini also asked Manikandan to bear her monthly expenses as she had to stay in Chennai and look after the court case in the petition. The court will hear actress Chandini's petition on August 5 and will pass consider the case for further enquiry.