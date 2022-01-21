Tamil Nadu: Justice for Lavanya Trending On Twitter, Deets Inside

In a very tragic incident, a class 12 student attempted to end her life after being forced to convert to Christianity. The incident took place in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as Lavanya and she was in a boarding house called St Michael's Girls' Home in Thanjavur.

A video of a girl saying that she was scolded and made to clean all the rooms in the hostel by the hostel warden is going viral on all social media platforms. She alleged that she was also constantly forced to take up Christianity. The girl consumed pesticide in order to end her life. She was admitted to the hospital by her father after she complained of severe stomach pain. The girl told doctors of Tanjore Medical College Hospital why she had attempted suicide. The victim died on Wednesday night, January 19, after not responding to the treatment.

The hashtag, #JusticeForLavanya is trending on Twitter. See how netizens are tweeting about this.

Very sad day to see @tnpoliceoffl losing all its hard earned reputation by its irresponsible statements. When there is a clear video testimony by the girl of forced conversion, the local police is hell bent on changing the course of the case of Lavanya.#JusticeforLavanya https://t.co/VdgLdldFzw — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 20, 2022

Justice Delayed is Justice Denied.#JusticeforLavanya — Madan Gowri (@madan3) January 20, 2022

A video dying declaration (32 IEA), yet SP @ThanjavurPolice gave clean chit! SP liable for action under 217, 218 IPC & AIS(Conduct)Rules for shielding accused. Only thorough impartial investigation by CID or CBI will give #JusticeforLavanya@tnpoliceoffl@CMOTamilnadu@HMOIndia https://t.co/aXJT1byUa4 — M. Nageswara Rao IPS(R) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) January 21, 2022

