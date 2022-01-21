Tamil Nadu: Justice for Lavanya Trending On Twitter, Deets Inside

Jan 21, 2022, 14:49 IST
In a very tragic incident, a class 12 student attempted to end her life after being forced to convert to Christianity. The incident took place in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as Lavanya and she was in a boarding house called St Michael's Girls' Home in Thanjavur.

A video of a girl saying that she was scolded and made to clean all the rooms in the hostel by the hostel warden is going viral on all social media platforms. She alleged that she was also constantly forced to take up Christianity. The girl consumed pesticide in order to end her life. She was admitted to the hospital by her father after she complained of severe stomach pain. The girl told doctors of Tanjore Medical College Hospital why she had attempted suicide. The victim died on Wednesday night, January 19, after not responding to the treatment.

The hashtag, #JusticeForLavanya is trending on Twitter. See how netizens are tweeting about this.

