CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu battles COVID-19 ranking second-worst affected state, the state government has declared total lockdown in Chennai and three other districts Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, from June 19 to 30.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of cases in India. Most of the cases are from Chennai with 44,661 cases reported from urban slums.

On Sunday, Chennai recorded 1,415 fresh cases with the total rising to 31,896 patients. Tamil Nadu registered 1,974 new coronavirus cases pushing the overall tally to 44,661 and 38 people died of the virus on Sunday, raising the fatality count to 435 in the state.

According to a media report, there will be strict restrictions and it will also include two Sundays. No taxis, autos and private transport will be allowed to run except for emergencies.

The restrictions include:

Buy essential items from 2 km radius

Only hospitals, laboratory and pharmacies will be allowed to operate

Banks to operate with 33 per cent staff only on June 29 and 30

Essential services -selling vegetables and fruits, milk - will be open

Petrol pumps to open from 6 am - 4 pm

Restaurant takeaways from 6 am-8 pm

Amma Canteens to remain open

Quarantine COVID-19 rules for passengers remain in place

The Tamil Nadu government has been advised on scaling down lockdown relaxations and preventing the further spread of coronavirus, a member of an expert committee said today following a consultative meeting with Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The panel had about an hour and a half discussion with Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and other top state officials. This is the fifth meeting of the expert committee with the government and several experts including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist with WHO and Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, public health expert with Indian Council for Medical Research- National Institute of Epidemiology here took part in the meeting through a virtual link.