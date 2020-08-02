Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Sunday. "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," a health bulletin from Kauvery hospital mentioned. "He underwent further tests and assessment at Kauvery hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai, today," the hospital bulletin read.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," the bulletin further added, as quoted by a daily.

In India, Tamil Nadu has been one of the worst-affected states by coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah has also tested positive for coronavirus infection. "After experiencing symptoms of coronavirus I got myself tested and the report has come back positive," Shah tweeted. He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tested positive for COVID-19 infection and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases surged to 17,50,723, while the death toll climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Of the 853 fresh deaths reported, 322 are from Maharashtra and 99 from Tamil Nadu.