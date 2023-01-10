CHENNAI: A day after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly related to an issue about skipping references in his address, posters stating 'Get out Ravi' cropped around several areas in Chennai on Tuesday. The same was also trending on Twitter after the Governor's walk-out from the Assembly session which commenced on Monday.

All this started when the MK Stalin-led government accused Governor RN Ravi of skipping a few references during his address to the state Assembly, prompting Chief Minister M K Stalin to move a motion to reject the 'omissions'. This seemed to have irked the Governor and he staged an unprecedented walkout that had never happened before in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. This led to an online war and "#GetOutRavi" started trending on Twitter.

Governor Ravi had made a reference to Swami Vivekananda and had omitted the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai in his address, which was not appreciated by the DMK leaders. He also omitted the Dravidian model term from the address and spoke on his own on certain aspects.

The Governor's address was tabled in the House. Responding to Governor's speech, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has emphasised that the former's speech should be recorded according to what the government has given and not what Governor Ravi has spoken. Before Stalin could conclude his remarks, Ravi got up and walked out of the House, even before the national anthem was played to signify the conclusion of the day's proceedings.

