Tamil Nadu Follows Karnataka, Imposes Complete Lockdown

With a sudden rise in covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the government declared on Saturday a two-week "absolute lockdown" across the state to stop the pandemic from spreading. In a tweet, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the lockdown was imposed for "unavoidable reasons," adding that the decision was made based on feedback obtained at a review meeting he held with district collectors on Friday, as well as consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

Earlier, Karnataka government also extended the lockdown till May 24 due to a spike in COVID cases amid the fact that the two-week lockdown had yielded no results. According to the health department of Tamil Nadu, the active cases in the state stood at 1,35,355. On Friday the State reported 26,465 news cases and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171.