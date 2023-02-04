Tamil Nadu Firm Recalls Artificial Tears Eye Drops Over Contamination

Following two incidents in which syrups made in India were connected to child deaths in the Gambia and Uzbekistan, a company from Tamil Nadu has voluntarily recalled its eye drop from the US after it was connected to a drug-resistant infection. 55 cases of infections, vision loss, and even death from the infection entering the bloodstream have all been linked with the eye drop.

A team of six central and state drug inspectors rushed to the company's plant, which is located 40 kilometres south of Chennai, on Friday night, one day after the US Food and Drug Administration posted the company's notification requesting that people stop using and selling the eye drop.

"It is a contract manufacturing palnt that supplies the US market through third parties. This specific medicine is not available in India, according to the sources at the Health Ministry. The company stated in its release that ErziCare and Delsam Pharma distributed the eye drop. The medication is available over-the-counter and is used to treat eye irritation or dryness. The company stated in their statement that "the product was sold nationwide in the US through the internet." Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that is resistant to the third-line drug carbapenem, has been found in many states, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In contrast to the Gambia and Uzbekistan, where Indian officials stopped manufacturing when concerns were raised, the Chennai company recalled the product. The Indian regulator followed the same procedure, with an examination of the plant taking place immediately after the complaints.

The Indian regulator shut down the facilities after similar checks revealed that the enterprises in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were not following proper manufacturing methods. Following that, a risk-based inspection of medication manufacturing companies was conducted. In Uzbekistan, 18 children allegedly died of renal failure after drinking two Marion Biotech syrups. In the Gambia, the deaths of 70 children from acute renal damage were connected to four Maiden pharma syrups.