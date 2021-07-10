Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 19

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin announced an extension to the ongoing lockdown in the state. It was extended by few more days. Now the lockdown will be lifted on July 19 at 6 am. This also means that the public places will remain closed.

Public places like malls, theatres, pools, and other such places that attract large gatherings will remain shut. Along with that flights will also be restricted apart from those that have been permitted by the Home Ministry.

In case of events or occasions like marriage, only 50 people will be allowed. For a funeral, it will be 20 people. This is to ensure that the Covid cases in the state go down further.

When traveling to any place social distancing should be maintained. Mask and sanitizer are a must when entering. But this is not a complete lockdown as the shops will be allowed to stay open till night 9 pm which is one hour earlier than the original timing.