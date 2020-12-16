Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Kamal Haasan Hints At Poll Alliance With Rajinikanth

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for elections and two big Kollywood superstars have jumped into the electoral fray. Now, while fans of Ulaganayagan and Thalaiva have begun a virtual war over who will make it big in the political arena, Kamal Haasan has made some interesting comments on a possible alliance.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam supremo has hinted at a possible tie up and said that both the stars were only a call away from forging a poll alliance. Kamal reportedly said that he's keeping the options open.

The South Indian actor said that if the ideologies of both the stars match then nothing can stop the two from joining hands to create a better society. This has thrown other political parties in Tamil Nadu off guard as they were hoping to strike a deal with either of the actors whose parties will likely eat into the votes of the already established parties contesting the elections.

Kamal is believed to have said they will park their egos aside and join hands leaving the differences behind. The actor said that both he and Rajinikanth are ready to serve the people of Tamil Nadu.

Will the two actors kiss and make up? Watch this space for more.