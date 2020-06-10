CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DMK MLA J Anbazhagan who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday (June 10). He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital on his 62nd birthday, today. Anbazhagan was admitted to Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre at Chromopet on June 2nd over severe acute respiratory distress. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was put on ventilator support on June 3rd.

According to Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre, the doctors said that he was fighting acute pneumonia and his health condition completely deteriorated on Monday evening. The hospital authorities released a statement: "The COVID 19 pneumonia rapidly deteriorated early this morning. In spite of full medical support including mechanical ventilation at our COVID facility he succumbed to his illness." The doctors said that at one point of time, he required lesser oxygen and they thought he was responding well but he had many other comorbidities.

He was the first political figure to have been died due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. The MLA actively participated in MK Stalin's ‘Ondrinaivom Va’ (Let's come together) initiative to provide relief materials to the people in distress in the state.

Anbazhagan was elected to the assembly in 2001, 2011 and 2016. He was elected from T Nagar constituency in Chennai in 2001. He got defeated in 2006, so he moved to Chepauk in 2011. He was often referred as the second Veerapandi Arumugham (a senior DMK leader from Salem who died a few years ago) within the DMK.

Mr Stalin said: "How will I forget Anbazhagan, who died contracting the virus, dedicating himself for public life. My dear brother Anbazhagan… when will I see you again".

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted as, "It is very sad to know that DMK MLA J Anbazhagan has passed away. My condolences to his family members."

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in India with over 34,000 COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,685 fresh cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and 307 people died due to COVID-19.