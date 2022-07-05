Chennai: As Coronavirus cases are steadily increasing in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has made the wearing of masks mandatory for the residents of Chennai. The mandatory mask order will be effective from tomorrow, July 6 and the violators will be fined Rs 500.

In a press release issued by the Chennai Corporation, it said, “For the past two weeks, there has been a slight surge in COVID-19 cases in Chennai. We are requesting the public to wear masks in public places like theatres and malls. From tomorrow onwards, a fine of Rs 500 will be levied on those who are not wearing masks in public places.”

Tamil Nadu reported 2,564 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday. Out of these cases, 1,066 persons tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

Chennai Corporation has instructed the shopping malls, theatres, markets and places of worship to ensure that people do not crowd areas and maintain social distance along with adhering to other COVID protocols.

“Following an increase in the number of positive (COVID-19) cases across the city, the need to follow safety protocols have been announced,” the press release stated.

