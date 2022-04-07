Tamil Nadu Couple Receive Most Expensive Wedding Gift, Deets Inside

With the price of fuel skyrocketing by the day, people are finding ways to make it more obvious. They are sparing no opportunity to express their displeasure over their plight.

In an amusing incident, a group of wedding guests in Tamil Nadu came up with an interesting way to gift a newly wed couple. A group of friends in Cheyyur, Chengalapattu District of Tamil Nadu gifted a bottle of petrol and diesel to their newly married friends Grace Kumar and Keerthana.

However, this is not the first time that people have given such unusual wedding gifts.

Back in the days when the price of Tomato and Onion went up, a few friends presented a basketful of Tomatoes, and Onions to their newly married friends.

Now with a steep hike in petrol prices, this special gift from wedding guests caught everyone’s attention. The pic has gone viral and is widely circulated on social media.

In a span of 15 days, petrol and diesel prices have seen a hike of more than Rs 9 in Tamil Nadu, with a litre of petrol being sold at Rs 110.85 and diesel at Rs 100.94, causing distress to the common man.

