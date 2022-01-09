Tamil Nadu: Complete Lockdown On Sundays, Only 100 Guests For Weddings

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said people would be permitted to attend family functions including weddings only of they produce invitations to attend the family functions including marriages, during the complete lockdown on Sunday.

It may be recollected that after a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the State government introduced night curfew from Thursday and announced a complete lockdown on Sunday to contain the spread of the pandemic.

However, the government stated in an order that only 100 persons would be allowed at the marriage functions. The State government permitted restaurants to operate food delivery services on the Sunday lockdown which restricted non-essential activities and gathering of people.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, near Chennai will also be closed for the public on Sunday.

The zoo will re-open on January 11 to welcome the visitors by following SOP and due protocol in place, the zoo authorities said.

Meanwhile, passengers who have received the two doses of vaccination would be allowed to travel on its Chennai suburban services with effect from January 10, the Southern Railway stated in the latest set of guidelines issued by it.

It also warned of collecting Rs 500 as a fine from a passenger who is found not wearing a face mask on the premises.

From January 6 onwards suburban train services are operating with 50 percent seating capacity.

With effect from 4 am on January 10 till January 31, only passengers in possession of a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination would be permitted to travel in suburban trains, a press release said.

The passengers need to produce the vaccination certificate for the issue of journey or season tickets at the counters along with valid identification proof, the release said.

