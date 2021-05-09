Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Twitter Account Hacked

The official Twitter handle of Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister MK Stalin has been suspended temporarily after it became a victim of hacking. MK Stalin continues to tweet official information through his personal Twitter account.

According to an AIADMK IT wing official, the Twitter handle was changed to former Chief Minister EPS Palaniswami's office because they are the Palaniswami team and we are working back to handle it for the new CM. The same error was reported on Facebook and Instagram pages. The Instagram account remains with Palaniswami's photograph, name, and other details.

An office-bearer of the DMK IT wing said that "the problem will be resolved in two or three days and this is the first time a government has changed in Tamilnadu after the arrival of Twitter".

"Wrong advice was given to EPS in transferring institutional Twitter handle of the chief minister. Handing over the account to the current chief minister and archiving tweets is the right practice," tweeted SG Suryah, BJP office-bearer.