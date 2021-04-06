Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Exercise Franchise Early

Voting for all the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu began at 7 am. Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The Election Commission has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in all the constituencies, declared them as sensitive. Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting.

The ruling AIADMK is contesting 191, with 23 given to the PMK and only 20 for the BJP. The DMK is contesting 188 and its ally, the Congress, 25, with the rest going to minor allies.

There are a total of 3,998 candidates across the 234 constituencies, and around 6.3 crore people eligible to cast their votes. The results of the election will be declared on May 2.

This is the first state poll since the deaths of J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi who were the most influential political leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami will contest from the Edappadi constituency while Mr. Stalin will be on the ballot in Kolathur. Kamal Haasan will fight from Coimbatore.

Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sreedharan exercised franchise early today.