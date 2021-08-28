Tamil Nadu Assembly Moves Resolution Against Centre’s Three Farm Laws

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, moved a resolution in the state assembly on Saturday rejecting the central government's three problematic farm laws, which were adopted by voice vote. Tamil Nadu joins Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, and West Bengal as the eighth state to resist farm legislation.

The Tamil Nadu CM further added that all the cases filed against the farmers involved in the protest will be dismissed.

Back in May, Stalin stated that the administration would introduce a resolution in the assembly requesting that the three agriculture regulations be repealed. He recalled that one of the commitments made in the DMK's assembly election manifesto was to press the Union government to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, as well as other acts.

“The central government must grant protesting farmers' requests and repeal these three farm laws." I assure you that the DMK's pledges about (revoking) farm laws will be kept,” Stalin remarked.

Farmers from all over India have been protesting in Delhi and other places. The farmers' protest has been going on for months now. They are protesting against the three new farm laws that were passed in parliament earlier last year.