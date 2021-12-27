Taliban: No More Long Road Trips For Afghan Women Without Male Escort

The Taliban authorities on Sunday said that women who want to travel long road distances should be accompanied by a close male relative. The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing Islamic hijabs.

"Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member," ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday.

It is all known knowledge that the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors and also called on women TV journalists to wear hijabs while presenting.

The Taliban has taken power in August and after that, they have imposed many restrictions on women and girls. Public life for women as well as girls' education was restricted by the Taliban. Most of the girls were unable to continue their secondary school education and women were not in a position to return to their jobs. Protests by women who have demanded rights have been met with violence by the Taliban.

