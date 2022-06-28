Udaipur: A tailor was murdered at a shop by two men in the Maldas street area of Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday as he had reportedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over objectionable comments against the Prophet Muhammad a few days ago.

According to media reports, one of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal Teli with a sharp-edged weapon while the other filmed the murder on his mobile phone, the police said. Kanhaiya had allegedly put up a WhatsApp status few days back in support of Nupr Sharma, whose remarks drew condemnation from several Muslim countries.

The heinous murder is apparently linked to a series of inflammatory social media posts from two communities. The tailor is an accused in the case and was even questioned by the police, NDTV reported.

Soon after, the assailants shared the graphic video on social media and reportedly admitting to the murder and threatening PM Narendra Modi. Soon after, the local Hindu organisations forced the shopkeepers to shut down their shops. The local administration has suspended the internet services in the area for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the alleged murderers and are searching for them. “A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act.” the Superintendent of Police of Udaipur said.

A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions: ADG (L&O), Rajasthan on Udaipur murder pic.twitter.com/UTcJAh4jxe — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

While condemning the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.

“I condemn the heinous murder of youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace,” Gehlot tweeted.