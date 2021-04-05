Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is a popular sit-com on Indian television among the Indian masses for its stellar star cast including actors Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others who have made them household names. Actress Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita Iyer in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', a popular figure off-screen and also on social media. The actress who is quite active on Instagram, this time she had opened up about her #MeToo experience which shocked everyone.

In 2017, when the #MeToo wave had hit India, the phase saw several actors opening up about their experiences of sexual harassment at the workplace, unwanted attention to sexual innuendos on the sets. Many came out after years of going through the trauma because back then in the 90s and early 2000s, a social stigma was attached to it.

At that time, in 2017, taking to Instagram, the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress, Munmun too had opened up about her bad experience. She shared a lengthy note alongside a photo on a black ground with #MeeToo written on it.

Check Out her Me Too Story Here: