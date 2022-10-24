T20 World Cup 2022: Indian Fan Dies While Watching India-Pakistan Match

In the Sivasagar district of Assam, a man who was watching the India-Pakistan T20 cricket match passed away from cardiac arrest. The incident happened on Sunday night, and the man was identified as Bitu Gogoi, 34. According to a police officer, Gogoi went to a local movie theatre on Sunday night to watch the game live along with his friends. Gogoi, unexpectedly lost consciousness and collapsed during the game. His friends rushed him to the hospital right away, where the doctors confirmed him dead. Doctors claim that Gogoi's heart arrest was caused by the extreme noise pollution that the cricket match made in the theatre. An autopsy has been requested for the body. Police of Sivsagar has launched an investigation into the incident. According to his relatives, Gogoi was healthy and didn't have any problems.