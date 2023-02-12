Swiggy customers will no longer be able to utilise the Swiggy One account on more than two phones and also the company announced a crackdown on password sharing a few days ago. Swiggy sent an email to its subscribers informing them of the changes to Swiggy One membership.

It stated in the email that, beginning February 8, Swiggy One customers would no longer be able to utilise one account on more than two cell phones.

Swiggy stated that the subscription is intended for personal use only. As per the company, it will guarantee that they can serve their members in the best possible way while also preserving fair usage within appropriate bounds.

The delivery company also stated that consumers who stick to the two-device restriction would be unaffected by the modifications made by Swiggy. By studying a customer's usage history, the corporation may establish whether the unique account is being used on more than two phones.

Sharing one's Swiggy One account password with friends and family might be advantageous since they can get the benefits without even paying the subscription price. However, it prevents the app from generating extra cash through its subscription plan, it stated.

Swiggy One is a special membership that offers unlimited benefits across restaurants, Instamart, and Genie orders on Swiggy including free delivery and exclusive discounts from select restaurants. The membership plan can be availed at Rs 75 per month. Users are required to pay Rs 299 for 3 months and Rs 899 for a year.

