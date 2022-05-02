Swiggy to Deliver Groceries in Bengaluru via Drones

Garuda Aerospace's drones will soon begin delivering grocery items in Bengaluru for food and grocery player Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd, known under its name Swiggy. Garuda Aerospace, situated in Bengaluru provides drone-as-a-service. "This is a pilot project started by Swiggy. We plan to start the pilot during the first week of May," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO, Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

According to him, the grocery packs will be carried by the drones from the seller-run 'dark shops' and from a store to a common middle point – drone port – where the packet will be picked up by the Swiggy delivery person and delivered to the end customer.

Swiggy stated in a blog post titled 'Swiggy Bytes' that this project will be conducted in two stages, the first in Bengaluru by Garuda Aerospace and the second in Delhi-NCR by Skyeair Mobility. The second phase will begin soon once the ANRA-TechEagle Consortia and Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd evaluate the results of the project. On the other hand, there is no clear information on who will be liable for any public liability case or if Swiggy has insisted the drone players to take out public liability insurance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched Garuda Aerospace's drone manufacturing facilities in Manesar, Gurugram, and Chennai in February 2021.