Swapna Prabha Suresh, a former employee of UAE Consulate and one of the prime accused in the infamous Kerala Gold Smuggling Case in 2020, has come out with her autobiography titled ‘Chathiite Padmavyuham’ (Labyrinth of Deception) and made some explosive revelations about the Kerala bureaucratic and political circles, her relationship with former principal secretary M Sivasankar.

The book was released two days ago where Swapna has leveled serious allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena and M Sivasankar.

Swapna claimed that she and Sivasankar had tied the knot at Padmanabha Swamy temple in Chennai “Sivashankar tied a thali around my neck and applied vermilion on my forehead at the Padmanabha Swamy temple in Chennai.

Swapna alleged that it was Sivasankar who was behind the controversial Sprinklr deal that allowed the US-based firm Sprinklr to collate health data of Kerala people under Covid quarantine without taking their individual consent.

Veena Vijayan, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, earned crores of rupees after Sivasankar allegedly handed over personal data of people to the US-based tech firm Sprinklr during Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

After she was arrested for the gold scam she was put in a prison room full of cats and smelling of rat droppings and was driven to despair and suicide.

Swapna also alleges that the Chief Minister and his family, and cabinet members had plans to establish businesses in Arab countries.

Shivashankar was the mastermind behind these plans and she was conned into being the middleman. He was the middleman employed by the Chief Minister for all matters.

They all functioned as a single team from 2016 to 202o and Chief Minister Vijayan knew about all these deals she stated. He used to get many projects ready for foreign funding where a substantial share of the capital was set apart for him.

She said that Sivashankar was madly in love with her like a teenager and shared pictures of her marriage with him and the leaked picture of her drinking with him.

Current Books from Thrissur are the publishers of Swapna Suresh’s autobiography ‘Chathiite Padmavyuham’ and reports state that copies of the first edition of the book have been sold out within two days of its release and that the second edition will be released soon.

The publisher had told a media channel that few people were interested in making a movie on the book and had approached them for the rights. (With inputs from MSN.com)

Also Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling: Swapna Suresh Says Pinarayi Vijayan Smuggling Foreign Currency