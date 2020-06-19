NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in January this year.

Singh and another accused in the case "Irfan Shafi Mir" were granted relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police, noting that the probe agency failed to file charge sheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law, their lawyer M S Khan said.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. The Special Cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was arrested in a case related to planning/execution of terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to the police, he used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.