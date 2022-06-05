I & B Ministry Asks Twitter, YouTube To Pull Down Layer'r Shot Perfume Ad | NEW DELHI: The I&B Ministry on Saturday asked Twitter and YouTube to remove from their social media platforms the videos of advertisement of a perfume brand that triggered outrage for "promoting gang rape culture".

In letters to Twitter and YouTube, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the videos were "detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency and morality" and in violation of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code).

Layer'r Shot, the deodorant brand from Adjavis Venture Limited, has been under fire after social media users slammed it's recent advertisements, saying it 'promotes rape'. These advertisements were broadcasted on Sony Liv during the first Test match between England versus New Zealand. The advertisement sought to promote sexual violence against women.

The ministry, in the letters to Twitter and YouTube, said that the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) too has found the videos in violation of its guidelines and asked the advertiser to suspend the advertisement on an immediate basis.

An inappropriate & derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media. I & B Ministry has asked Twitter & YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this ad. The TV channel on which it appeared has already pulled it down on directions of the Ministry. pic.twitter.com/u3bE03X1xH — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) June 4, 2022

"Fuming at cringe worthy ads of the perfume 'Shot'. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture!The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson on the Delhi Commission for Women said.

Responding to the outrage sparked by the advertisement, the ASCI said on Twitter: "The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation."

Actress Swara Bhasker criticised the perfume brand for promoting "gang rape culture" with its latest advertisements.Referring to the Hyderabad gang-rape case, Bhasker said she found the ads "beyond disgusting". "A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India.. companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & ‘cool-ifying' rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it?" she posted.

A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India.. companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & ‘cool-ifying’ rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it? https://t.co/8tRbDTfuez — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 4, 2022

